BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Sept 1 Sobal Corp :
* Says it bought 33,800 shares back from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, for totaling 42.9 million yen
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on June 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aEjBDk
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer