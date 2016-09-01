BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Unizo Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says its U.S.-based unit UNIZO Real Estate DC Five, LLC plans to buy the U.S.-based office building for $228 million
* Says effective date on Oct. 11(the U.S. time)
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/cYMGN2
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago