BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Daiwa House Residential Investment Corp :
* Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) changes Daiwa the company's rating outlook to positive from stable - JCR
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago