BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Sept 1 Ardentec :
* Says it bought 76.8 million shares of Giga Solution Tech. at T$24 per share with amount of T$1.84 billion via public takeover
* Says it holds 76.8 million shares (63.8 percent stake) of Giga Solution Tech. now
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uMCgC9
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uMCgC9
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer