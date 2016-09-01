BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
(Corrects company name in the brief headline to FJ Next Co Ltd from JFJ Next)
Sept 1 FJ Next Co Ltd :
* Says it bought 145,300 shares back from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, for totaling 74.7 million yen
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on June 23
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/co8N0K
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago