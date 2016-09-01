(Corrects company name in the brief headline to FJ Next Co Ltd from JFJ Next)

Sept 1 FJ Next Co Ltd :

* Says it bought 145,300 shares back from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, for totaling 74.7 million yen

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on June 23

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/co8N0K

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)