BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Sept 1 PCI-Suntek Technology :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary won a bid of Guangzhou rail transit automatic fare collection system project of 80.9 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uoPzC0
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer