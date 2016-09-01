BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 Guangdong Chant Group Inc. :
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1.2 yuan for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for 2016 H1


* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals