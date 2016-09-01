BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
Sept 1 Nanjing Gaoke Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 988 million yuan ($147.91 million) in private equity fund worth up to 1.0 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bFduyf
($1 = 6.6797 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago