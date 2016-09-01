BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Sept 1 Hongli Zhihui Group Co Ltd :
* Says it received a patent license for method of making LED device
* Says the patent valid for 20 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4gpRVG
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4gpRVG
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer