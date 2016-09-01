BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
Sept 1 NanHua Bio-medicine Co Ltd :
* Says it to sell stake in five Beijing-based firms including 92.15 percent stake in a culture communication firm, 95 percent stake in a technology firm, 100 percent stake in a investment adviser firm, 30 percent stake in a printing firm and 12 percent stake in a information technology firm
* Says selling price of about 2.7 million yuan
* Says it to buy a Huizhou-based industrial development company from an individual for 54.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YHBHO4
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer