BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
Sept 1 Digital China Information Service Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to acquire assets, share trade to resume on Sept 2
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c2WRh1
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer