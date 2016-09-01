Sept 1 Shenzhen Glory Medical Co Ltd

* Says unit expects to win bid for hospital project in Lanzhou for 368.6 million yuan ($55.18 million)

* Says unit wins bid for hospital relocation project for 600 million yuan

