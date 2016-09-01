Sept 1 Shenzhen Zqgame Co Ltd

* Says it scraps asset restructuring plan, shares to resume trading on Sept 2

* Says it plans to acquire Shenzhen technology firm for 500 million yuan ($74.86 million) by cash

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bVmbqh; bit.ly/2bLFnn3

($1 = 6.6795 Chinese yuan renminbi)