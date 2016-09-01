BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
Sept 1 ATEC CO Ltd :
* Says contract with Korea National Police Agency to provide PC for 2016
* Contract amount of 6.84 billion won
Source text in Korean: url.ms/jn845
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer