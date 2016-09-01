BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 Gree Electric Appliances Inc Of Zhuhai
* Says it cuts share issue size in asset acquisition proposal to 9.7 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) from 10 billion yuan
* Says share trade to resume on Sept 2
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bKlsDg; bit.ly/2cbaA2B
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6796 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qFESVJ) Further company coverage: