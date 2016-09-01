Sept 1 Gree Electric Appliances Inc Of Zhuhai

* Says it cuts share issue size in asset acquisition proposal to 9.7 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) from 10 billion yuan

* Says share trade to resume on Sept 2

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bKlsDg; bit.ly/2cbaA2B

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6796 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)