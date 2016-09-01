BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
Sept 1 Taiwan Finance Ministry
* Says Michael C.S. Chang will be new chairman of Mega Financial Holding Co
* Chang's appointment comes a day after his predecessor resigned following a local investigation into the company after its banking unit was fined in the U.S. on anti-money laundering violations. (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago