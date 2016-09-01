BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 S&T Motiv Co Ltd :
* Says it will merge with S&T Electrics Co Ltd, which is mainly engaged in the manufacture of auto parts
* Merger effective date of Nov. 8 and registered date of Nov. 14
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/oLL3GM
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qFESVJ)