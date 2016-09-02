BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
Sept 2 Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd :
* Says it applies for the initiation of the company's turnaround process with Seoul Central District Court, to normalize its business, on Sept. 1
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/VOOjjE
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
SAN JUAN, May 17 Puerto Rico's main creditors, meeting before a U.S. bankruptcy judge in the largest public finance restructuring case in history, are interested in continuing mediation settlement talks to resolve the island's unpayable $70 billion debt bill.