Sept 2 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc
* Says it plans to issue third series of unsecured perpetual
subordinated bonds with optional-redemption clause and
write-down clause worth 70 billion yen bonds
* Says the co may, at its discretion, redeem the bonds on
any interest payment date on Dec. 5, 2026 or thereafter or upon
the occurrence of a tax event or a capital event
* Says the interest rate at 1.51 percent from Sep. 8, 2016
until Dec. 5, 2026 and the interest rate at 6-month yen LIBOR +
1.4 percent from Dec. 5, 2026
* Says it plans to issue forth series of unsecured perpetual
subordinated bonds with optional-redemption clause and
write-down clause worth 30 billion yen bonds
* Says the co may, at its discretion, redeem the bonds on
any interest payment date on Dec. 5, 2031 or thereafter or upon
the occurrence of a tax event or a capital event
* Says the interest rate at 1.73 percent from Sep. 8, 2016
until Dec. 5, 2031 and the interest rate at 6-month yen LIBOR +
1.45 percent from Dec. 5, 2031
* Says both of the bonds' subscription date on Sep. 2 and
payment date on Sep. 8
* Says the proceeds to be use to lend to Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Bank, Limited as subordinated loan with write-down clause
