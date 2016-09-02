** Shares of Idea Cellular extend losses; down as much as 3.4 pct at 80.85 rupees, lowest since October 2012

** Mobile network carrier's shares closed down 10.5 pct Thursday after Reliance Industries revealed its foray into the telecom sector with Reliance Jio, offering free calls domestically and low data prices

** Deutsche Bank cuts Idea's price target to 131 rupees from 137 rupees

** Bharti Airtel Ltd falls as much as 1.4 pct at 306.50 rupees in early trading before recovering; Stock closed down 6.3 pct Thursday

** Up to Wednesday's close, Idea had lost about 35 pct this year and Airtel had fallen 2.6 pct