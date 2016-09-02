** India's automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company and Tata Motors rise as much as 1.9 - 3.5 pct

** Hero MotoCorp hits record high after posting a 28 pct rise in total vehicle sales in Aug.

** Tata Motors was among the top gainers on the broader NSE index after its Aug. sales grew by 6 pct while TVS Motors rose as much as 3.5 pct after posting a 20 pct sales growth in August

** Bajaj Auto was down as much as 2.5 pct after sales fell 5.1 pct in August

** The Nifty Auto Index was the second-biggest gainer on the National Stock Exchange, up about 0.85 pct

** Hero MotoCorp gained 31.7 pct this year as of Thursday's close while NSE index is up 10.4 pct during the same period