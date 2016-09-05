BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
(Corrects second bullet to say company to pay $18.6 mln to purchasers, not the automobile dealers and $5.9 mln to automobile dealers, not the purchasers)
Sept 5 Aisin Seiki Co Ltd :
* Says co and co's U.S.-based unit Aisin Automotive Casting, LLC (defendants) reached settlement with automobile dealers and purchasers (plaintiffs) in U.S.
* Co will pay $18.6 million to the purchasers and $5.9 million to the automobile dealers as settlement
Source text in Japanese: bit.ly/2bMOvWE
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24