(Corrects second bullet to say company to pay $18.6 mln to purchasers, not the automobile dealers and $5.9 mln to automobile dealers, not the purchasers)

Sept 5 Aisin Seiki Co Ltd :

* Says co and co's U.S.-based unit Aisin Automotive Casting, LLC (defendants) reached settlement with automobile dealers and purchasers (plaintiffs) in U.S.

* Co will pay $18.6 million to the purchasers and $5.9 million to the automobile dealers as settlement

Source text in Japanese: bit.ly/2bMOvWE

