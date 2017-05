** Hindustan Construction Company Ltd shares up for the third straight session, boosted by govt's measures to revive the construction sector

** Shares soar as much as 15.4 pct to their highest since March 4, 2015

** Cabinet's decision on Wednesday, which requires government agencies to pay 75 pct of arbitral awards, will help slash Hindustan Construction's debt by half - company bit.ly/2bH7BSJ

** Company said it has arbitration awards for over 32 bln rupees