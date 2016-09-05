Sept 5 Vessel Co Ltd :

* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 1:1 (1 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on Sept. 23

* Total amount of 5.6 million bonus shares

* Listing date of Oct. 17 for the bonus shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/tGZUNS

