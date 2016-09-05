BRIEF-China Mengniu Dairy entered into subscription agreement
* Entered into subscription agreement in connection with issue of bonds in aggregate principle amount of us$194.8 million by co
Sept 5 Amorepacific Corp :
* Says to invest 110 billion won to set up a wholly owned subsidiary namely Amorepacific Malaysia Manufacturing Sdn.Bhd. in Malaysia
* Says the new entity will be engaged in the manufacture of cosmetic business
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/1lfaui
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Billionaire investor William Ackman, who invested with casual dining company Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc last year, said on Thursday that the company's Chief Executive Officer Steve Ells is "outstanding."