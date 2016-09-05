BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Sept 5 Shenzhen Ellassay Fashion Co Ltd :
* Says it acquired 75 percent stake in Shanghai-based network technology firm for 277.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QJHHvU
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24