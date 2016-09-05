BRIEF-Wuhan Yangtze Communication Industry Group to list 52.4 pct stake in semiconductor lighting tech firm
May 19 Wuhan Yangtze Communication Industry Group Co Ltd :
Sept 5 Wondertek Software Co Ltd
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 5,017.53 times amount on offer
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cgiBEz (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 19 Wuhan Yangtze Communication Industry Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 3.6 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment