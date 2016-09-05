BRIEF-Wuhan Yangtze Communication Industry Group to list 52.4 pct stake in semiconductor lighting tech firm
May 19 Wuhan Yangtze Communication Industry Group Co Ltd :
Sept 5 CUROCOM Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue the 16th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 6 billion won in proceeds
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/fTKeuP
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 Wuhan Yangtze Communication Industry Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 3.6 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment