BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Sept 5 Jiangsu Hongdou Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 221,271,393 shares at 8.18 yuan per share, or raised about 1.81 billion yuan via private placement
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24