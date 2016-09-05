Sept 5 Comsys Holdings Corp :

* Says it repurchased 1.31 million shares for 2.47 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 10

* Says it repurchased 1.31 million shares in total as of Aug. 31

