BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Sept 5 Toyota Motor Corp :
* Says it repurchased 30,082,700 shares for 179,858,046,100 yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11
* Says it repurchased 85,687,500 shares for 488,493,859,100 yen in total as of Aug. 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/w7hr94
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24