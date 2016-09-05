BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Sept 5 Beenos Inc :
* Says CyberAgent Inc to sell 3.1 million shares of the company
* Says CyberAgent's voting rights in the co to decrease to 0 percent from 25.28 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/otD4rQ
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24