BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Sept 5 Shenzhen Aisidi Co Ltd :
* Says co's technology unit (the unit) plans to sell nine game projects to a Beijing-based network tech firm for 41.4 million yuan
* Says the unit plans to sell its wholly owned information technology subsidiary for 25 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rI2RFr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24