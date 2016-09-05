Sept 5 Harbin VITI Electronic Co Ltd :

* Says it has changed the depreciation period of its intangible assets to 5~10 years from 5 years

* Says it also changed the depreciation period of its fixed assets to 20 years or statutory years from 20 years

* Effective from July 1

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LWxF0F

