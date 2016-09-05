Sept 5 XPEC Entertainment :

* Says it will repurchase 6.3 million shares of its common stock (a 3.8 percent stake) during the period from Sep. 5 to Nov. 4

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$45 per share ~ T$130 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$6.26 billion

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AOrsvd

