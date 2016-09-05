BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Sept 5 XPEC Entertainment :
* Says it will repurchase 6.3 million shares of its common stock (a 3.8 percent stake) during the period from Sep. 5 to Nov. 4
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$45 per share ~ T$130 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$6.26 billion
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24