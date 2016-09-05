BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Sept 5 Guangdong Wenshi Food Group Co Ltd
* Says Aug hog sales up 10.2 percent y/y at 3.1 billion yuan ($464.30 million), average selling price up 2.5 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bQdP4i
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6767 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24