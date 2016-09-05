BRIEF-Tibet Cheezheng Tibetan Medicine to apply for comprehensive credit line up to 800 mln yuan
* Says it and unit will apply for a comprehensive credit line of up to 800 million yuan
Sept 5 KPC Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Says it to buy 60 percent stake in a Tibet-based biotechnology co for 25 million yuan

* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner