Sept 5 SoftBank Group Corp :

* Says the Scheme of Arrangement in respect of the recommended acquisition of ARM Holdings plc ("ARM") by SoftBank Group ("SBG") came into effect on Sep. 5

* Says and that the entire issued and to be issued share capital of ARM is now owned by SBG and its wholly-owned subsidiaries

* Says pursuant to the terms of the Acquisition, SBG purchased all of ARM's issued and to be issued shares (excluding any ARM shares already owned by SBG or an SBG subsidiary) for cash, for a total acquisition price amounting to approximately GBP 24.0 billion (approximately USD 31.0 billion or JPY 3.3 trillion)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/IeTihX

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)