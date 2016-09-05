BRIEF-Thinkingdom Media Group to pay annual cash div as 3.6 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 3.6 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Sept 5 AP Memory Technology and Zentel Electronics :
* AP Memory Technology will acquire up to 67,953,344 shares (100 percent stake) of Zentel Electronics at T$14.5 per share via takeover bid during Sep. 6 to Oct. 25
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4aQOcf
Says subex americas inc repaid principal amount of loans availed by it worth up to $12 million