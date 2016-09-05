BRIEF-Thinkingdom Media Group to pay annual cash div as 3.6 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 3.6 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Sept 5 Zhen Ding Technology Holding :
* Says it lowers conversion price of 2014 2nd series overseas unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$93.563 from T$100.421, effective from Sep. 6
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eHi5dR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 3.6 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says subex americas inc repaid principal amount of loans availed by it worth up to $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: