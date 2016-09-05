Sept 5 Tech Semiconductor Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy culture and media firm for 810 million yuan ($121.32 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 620 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c8GuRl

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6766 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)