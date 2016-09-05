BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Sept 5 Royal Group Co Ltd :
* Says its controlling shareholder and actual controller, Huang Jiadi, sold 4.78 pct stake of shares via block trade on Sept. 2, lowers stake in co to 31.40 percent from 36.18 percent
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24