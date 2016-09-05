BRIEF-Hengkang Medical Group unit plans medical image tech JV with partner
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner
Sept 5 Huapont Life Science Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2016 second mid-term bills worth 400 mln yuan with coupon rate of 3.50 percent and a term of three years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/S52IgI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25