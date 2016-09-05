Australia shares dip as financials extend losses
May 19 Australian shares softened on Friday, as the financial sector sagged on concerns over the effects of a tax on banks and potential slowdown in the housing market.
Sept 5 Ingenious Ene-carbon New Materials Co Ltd
* Says it signs MOU with Russia's Rostec on business development
* Says it plans to raise up to $500 million in China, set up investment fund management JV with Rostec
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2choJg0
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 19 Australian shares softened on Friday, as the financial sector sagged on concerns over the effects of a tax on banks and potential slowdown in the housing market.
TOKYO, May 19 U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital LP plans to bid around 1.5 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's chip business, people with knowledge of the matter said.