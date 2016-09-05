BANGALORE, Sep 05 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 31600 ICS-201(B22mm) 32100 ICS-102(B22mm) 25800 ICS-103(23mm) 32500 ICS-104(24mm) 37000 ICS-202(26mm) 43300 ICS-105(26mm) 39100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 40700 ICS-105(27mm) 44000 ICS-105CS(27mm) 39900 ICS-105MMA(27) 42000 ICS-105PHR(28) 44400 ICS-105(28mm) 42800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42700 ICS-105(29mm) 43700 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 43700 ICS-105(30mm) 44600 ICS-105(31mm) 46000 ICS-106(32mm) 47100 ICS-107(34mm) 54000