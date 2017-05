Sept 6 Shanghai Bailian Group Co Ltd :

* Says it Issued first tranche of super short-term debentures for 2016 worth 1.5 billion yuan, with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 2.77 percent

* Maturity date of June 2, 2017

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j2MNFg

