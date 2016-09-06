** Shares of Tata Motors rise as much as 2.7 pct at 565 rupees, highest since April 10, 2015

** Jaguar Land Rover, a unit of Tata Motors, is planning to make Land Rover SUVs in India for the local market and exports, The Economic Times reports citing three people with knowledge of the matter bit.ly/2c1Knmj

** A manufacturing plant in India will help improve company's global footprint and efforts to take annual sales to a million units by the turn of the decade - report

** Tata Motors could not be immediately reached for a comment

** As of Friday's close, stock up 40 pct this year, compared with a 21 pct increase in the Nifty Auto index