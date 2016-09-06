BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Jubilant Foodworks falls as much as 10 pct to 1,066 rupees, lowest since June 28
** The operator of Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts chains in India posted a 31 pct drop in June-qtr profit on Saturday
** Key operational metric same-store growth was a negative 3.2 pct, misses analysts' estimates
** Increasing competitive intensity and wage inflation will continue to limit Jubilant's prospects - Ambit Capital
** Brokerage reiterates "sell" rating; cuts TP to 919 rupees from 931 rupees (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.