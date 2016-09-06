** IT services firm MindTree Ltd's shares fall as much as 7.61 pct to 507.10 rupees, their lowest since October 2014

** Co said on Friday it expects Q2 FY2017 revenue to be lower than the previous quarter

** Added margins are going to be lower than planned with a decline in EBITDA margins in Q2 FY2017

** MindTree results "confirm worst fears" of challenging FY17 for the sector as a whole - Emkay Research

** While MindTree remains hopeful of improvement in H2FY17 citing pipeline, we continue to see downside risks to overall industry growth - Emkay Research

** Brokerage retains its "reduce" rating, cuts PT to 490 rupees from 520 rupees

** Stock had fallen 23 pct so far this year as of Friday's close, compared with a 6 pct decline in the Nifty IT index