MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 6 Suzhou TFC Optical Communication Co Ltd :
* Says it enters into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Guangdong Ever Bright Group Co Ltd and Japan-based firm Tsuois Mold, on photo-communication lens business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uWKvd2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.